Deborah Voigt Memorial Blood Drive is Wednesday

The third annual Deborah Voigt Memorial Blood Drive will take place from 7:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the East Surry High School Field House.

The event is sponsored by the East Surry High School JROTC program.

“We’re inviting our community to come out and support our school while potentially saving lives,” said East Surry JROTC Instructor First Sergeant (R) Ronald Montgomery.

Anyone 16 years of age who wants to take part is asked to pick up a parental consent form at the high school or download a form from the American Red Cross website.

Anyone aged 17 or older may sign up in advance at www.redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code: East Surry High School. Appointments may also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

According to organizers, an effort is being made to publicize and increase appointments. As of now only about one-half of the needed appointment slots have been filled. All who come out to donate blood will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.

Deborah Voigt passed away on June 8, 2019, after a battle with lung cancer. She was a 1981 graduate of East Surry High School, a long-time teacher and coach at the school and an avid Cardinal supporter.

“She would be honored by being remembered with this blood drive,” her husband, Byron Voigt said. “She thought a lot of the JROTC program and the kids in the program. We’re pleased that they are doing this.”

“Deborah Voigt was a strong supporter of the American Red Cross and an excellent teacher, mentor, coach and a role model to numerous people within this community,” Montgomery said. “These drives allow the community to make a very significant and measurable contribution in honor of Deborah and her family.”