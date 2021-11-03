Pilot native comes home to start business

Cory George has been interested in land since he was a child. George grew up on a farm in Pilot Mountain and attended East Surry High School, graduating in 2006.

“I have always been fascinated with fixing things,” said George. He attributes this fascination to growing up on a farm.

After being away from his hometown since graduating high school, George decided it was time to come back home. He has started a civil engineering and land surveying business, Pilot Surveying and Engineering.

He attended NC State where he first was studying in the civil engineering program. He then switched to biological and agricultural engineering.

“I met a lot of great people who helped me with this switch,” says George.

George would monitor change of land as time progressed. With every rain fall, storm, or snow, he would see how it affected the earth.

Land surveyors work to find different angles and measurements for property lines. They then send these measurements to civil engineers so that they can manipulate the land for things such as drainage, roads, homes, parking lots, etc.

“I really enjoyed it,” said George.

After graduation from NC State in 2010 he worked as a junior engineer in Wilkesboro. After working there for some time they asked him to become certified as a surveyor. George went back to school and got his surveying license from NC A&T.

After working in Wilkesboro, he took a job at McAdams, a civil engineering company, in Durham.

He had been working as a full time engineer since 2010 and he felt it was time for a change.

In 2019 George decided to open his own business in his home town.

“It was important to us to come back home,” George said about him and his wife, Jessica. “We think we can make a difference in our community.”

George has children and many of his family members still live in the Pilot Mountain area so the move seemed like a great fit.

George had planned to open his business in March of 2020, but COVID got in the way.

COVID-19 caused a delay on the opening of his business but in August of 2020, Pilot Surveying and Engineering was opened.

“In a way, COVID helped us. People were moving out of the cities and into more rural areas. They needed surveyors and we were there,” George said.

George is now the owner of a business and has been featured on multiple podcasts as well as hosting one of his own.

He is on the NC Board of Engineers and Land Surveyors and has won awards for his work.

He received first place in NC Society of Surveyors Plot Competition: Boundary Category as well as two third place finishes in the Topographic category and ALTA/NSPS category.

George is certified in both Carolinas, Tennessee, Washington D.C., and Florida.

Pilot Surveying and Engineering is located at 106 S. Depot St, Ste D, Pilot Mountain.

For more information visit http://www.pilotse.com/, or call 336-565-7023 or email cory@pilotse.com