Key honored for his community service

At their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, board members of Shoals Community Recreation Center recognized and honored one of its own members, Bobby Key.

Eddie Brown, president of the board of directors, spoke of Key’s involvement and presented the award.

Key, a life-long resident of Shoals Community, has served the community in many ways and especially in various leadership roles with Boy Scout Troop 561. As a former Boy Scout, Key has a passion for helping young people develop their abilities and grow into productive citizens.

For the past many years he has dedicated an enormous amount of time to guiding the members of Troop 561 through their Eagle Scout projects. Many of the Eagle projects have been directed to the improvement of Shoals Community Recreation Center. At least ten of these projects, ranging from building an iron walking bridge that spans a small stream at the center to construction of a substantial picnic shelter have provided wonderful and much needed additions to the Community Center and Shoals Community as a whole.

Without Key’s leadership abilities, mechanical talents and willingness to give of his personal time to help others, these projects would not have been possible.