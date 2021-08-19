VFW Auxiliary distributes poppies

The VFW Auxiliary 9436 of Pilot Mountain visited several area businesses on August 7 as part of its annual Buddy Poppy distribution. In addition to distributing the tiny red flowers, the group continued an ongoing membership drive.

The Buddy Poppy has been an integral part of the VFW community since 1922. The flowers represent the bloodshed by American service members and a recognition of the sacrifices made.

Luke Tedder, 12, accompanied group members during the day. Tedder was recently selected to represent Post 9436 as its Buddy Poppy King.

According to VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols, all donations collected during the day will be used to help local veterans in need and their families.

“I want to thank the public for their generosity,” Nichols said. “We were pleased by the response we received and the day went very well. It was a huge success.”

In addition to the Buddy Poppies, bracelets, coasters, ink pens and other items were distributed. The items featured a crisis line number which veterans may call to receive needed help.

The VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 are in the midst of an ongoing membership drive. Flyers with information about the auxiliary, including its service to members and eligibility requirements, were distributed throughout the event.

“The VFW and auxiliary are looking for new members,” VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols said. “If anyone qualifies, we’ll be glad to sign them up.”

The VFW Post and auxiliary meet on the second Thursday night of each month at 7 p.m.