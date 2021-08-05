VFW Auxiliary holds blood drive

The VFW Auxiliary 9436 of Pilot Mountain hosted a blood drive and membership drive on July 26 at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

The effort led to 59 pints of blood being collected for the Surry County American Red Cross.

Flyers were also distributed to interested donors explaining what the auxiliary does for veterans and who is eligible to join the group. Key chains, coasters, ink pens and other items were also made available. Items featured a crisis line number which veterans may call to receive needed help.

The VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 are currently in the midst of a membership drive and are interested in recruiting new members that are eligible to join the organization.

“This event was a huge success,” VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols said. “I want to personally thank the donors who gave the gift of life and all the VFW Auxiliary members who helped to make this day a success.”

On Saturday, Nichols noted, the group will be distributing Buddy Poppies and information flyers at various businesses in Pilot Mountain. They will be accompanied by this year’s Post 9436 Buddy Poppy King, 12-year-old Luke Tedder of King. All funds collected from the day will be used to help local veterans in need and their families.