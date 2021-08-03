Tractor show set for Saturday

The Rock House Ruritan Club will be offering a glimpse into the community’s past this Saturday as they host the 22nd annual Todd Gordon Memorial Antique Tractor, Auto, Engines and Farm Equipment Show.

The day will be a return for the show which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rock House Ruritan Building, located at 2889 Highway 268 East, five miles outside of Pilot Mountain and adjacent to the Double Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Admission is free.

Originally organized as a tractor show, the event has grown over the years to include an assortment of displays and demonstrations of classic vehicles, engines and other farm equipment and antiques related to the area’s rich agricultural heritage.

Classic tractors have continued to remain a featured part of the displays. Among this year’s highlights will be a tractor parade through the community along with a free hayride beginning at 9 a.m. The parade is open to all tractors on hand and anyone may take part in the hayride, with all children to be accompanied by an adult.

Tractors are now being registered for this year’s event, with more than 20 entries already signed-up.

“We’re hoping to have 30 tractors or more this year,” said club representative Don Bennett. “That would be the most we’ve ever had.”

Each person entering a tractor for display during the day will be entered into a cash drawing. Sponsored by Stokes Realty and Auction, the first-place ticketholder will be awarded $50. Second and third place winners will receive $30 and $20 respectively. Trophies will be awarded for the oldest tractor and the tractor from farthest away.

The event is now held in memory of departed club member Todd Gordon. According to Bennett, Gordon had played an instrumental role in starting the club prior to its being charted in August of 1994 and continued to be an important part of its mission until his unexpected passing on Dec. 26, 2017.

Mount Airy Equipment Company will be adding a creative twist to this year’s show, offering a kiddie tractor pull. Youngsters, depending on age, will use pedal-powered “tractors” to pull weights ranging from 40-80 pounds. All participants will receive a blue ribbon and trophies will be given to the winner in each of three classes.

An array of activities has been scheduled with live music to be offered beginning at 11 a.m. Featured performers will be Witchia and Pat Gravitte and the Cranford Creek Band.

Other highlights will include a replica of an 1872 stage coach, built by Bennett for display at the annual show. Also on hand will be Bennett’s collection of more than 75 pieces of horse-drawn equipment along with other farm equipment from the period. According to Bennett, the varied collection of plows is the largest of its kind in the area and possibly in the state.

Another exhibit will feature Rural Hall resident Jimmy Moore’s 1868 “Sodbuster” horse-drawn plow. Pinnacle resident Hal Rosenquist will be on hand to entertain youngsters with his children’s barrel train.

The activities will be part of a day of food, fellowship and entertainment planned for the annual fundraiser. Tents and shaded areas will be available throughout the day as will concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and desserts.

While no admission will be charged, funds will be raised primarily by tickets sold for a $1,000 cash giveaway scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $10 each. Advance tickets are available from any club member and the winning ticket holder does not have to be present.

According to Bennett, proceeds will be used by the club to help residents with need primarily in the club’s local community and the surrounding area as well as local seniors with medical or heating needs.

“Our Ruritan motto is community service, fellowship and good will,” he said. “A lot of what we have are things you don’t see any more. Some of the older people have used some of this equipment and it can bring back a lot of good memories. Most of the children haven’t seen these things and it’s a chance for them to learn about their past and the history of this community.”

For additional information on the day, Bennett may be contacted at 336-351-2893 or Brent Bennett can be reached at 336-813-0461.

“I think this might be one of our best shows yet and it should be a good time for everybody,” Bennett said. “We want to invite everybody to come out and join us. We’d like to see people bring their lawn chair and spend a day of enjoying good food and good entertainment.”