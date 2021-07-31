Offering help, and hope for foster families

Volunteers from Salem Fork Baptist Church have undertaken a ministry designed to lend a helping hand to Surry County foster children and parents by meeting practical needs as they arise, including situations that may develop suddenly and need immediate attention.

At the beginning of this year, the church launched the Spark of Hope Foster Closet. The program provides necessities such as but not limited to new and gently used clothing, new shoes, diapers, baby wipes, car seats, strollers and hygiene items.

Donations are accepted from church, community and others wishing to support the program. Collected items are checked for cleanliness and quality before being sorted and stored for dispersal as needed from the foster closet.

Items, including car seats, are made available for emergency home-to-home transportation and for long-term placements. Calls for items may be received at any time, including nighttime hours.

“We try to keep all the necessities on hand,” volunteer Alex Everhart said.

Everhart noted that when a sudden relocation takes place, little may be brought with the child. The center wants to be ready to meet those needs immediately, regardless of time of day or night.

She also pointed out that as children grow quickly, clothing may be outgrown but may still be have plenty of use left in them. Making gently used clothing available to other children can help to ease budgetary strain on foster parents. These clothing donations may be passed on from other foster parents or from the community.

Salem Fork Baptist Church is located at 555 Twin Oaks Road in Elkin. While the church is in the Dobson/Elkin area, Everhart is quick to note that the ministry will help to meet needs for any foster child, regardless of location.

Everhart speaks from experience, as she and her husband, Michael, are foster parents.

“Michael and I opened our home and began fostering to fill the gap,” she said. “Whether the need is one day or one year, there are so many children who need a safe space to call home. Often times we hear, ‘I could never foster – I’d get too attached’.” But honestly, that’s the goal. The heartbreak is worth it, knowing you’ve stood in the gap and made a difference in a child’s health, happiness and heart.”

“Not everyone can foster, but everyone can help. Offer to babysit, be a mentor, provide a meal, run errands, volunteer or donate. There are so many ways to help fill the gap.”

According to Surry County Department of Services Permanency Planning Supervisor Whitney Harris, the Surry Foster Care program has 121 children under the age of 18 and one person in the 18-21 age group. The county has 18 licensed foster families, including 10 empty beds. At times, licensing restrictions prevent the filling of all beds in a home.

“There’s a great need for foster families, and we’re about to start the fall session of our pre-service training,” Harris noted.

Harris explained that the importance of promoting and encouraging the training has been heightened after one of the two annual sessions was forced to be canceled last year. This fall’s 10-class, in person training will begin on Sept. 21.

An orientation night is scheduled for August 17. Harris said that night is ideal for anyone wanting more information about program requirements or who may not be sure about participation.

“We love the Spark of Hope program, and the foster parents are extremely grateful for it,” Harris added.

According to Everhart, when the foster closet originated, volunteers envisioned a program through which foster parents would be able to help other foster parents. But it has quickly grown into something more.

“It has been so cool to see word-of-mouth spread about the program,” she said, “and to see the community come together to support it. We have people, individuals and groups, reaching out with needed items and monetary donations. Our community has been a blessing.”

Anyone wishing to donate may contact Spark of Hope by email at sparkofhopesfbc@gmail.com.