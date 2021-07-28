National Night Out is Tuesday

On Tuesday, August 3, the Pilot Mountain Police Department will be inviting local residents to share in an evening of food, fellowship and fun as the department hosts the 2021 National Night Out.

Surrounding communities are invited to join with neighbors as well as police, fire and rescue personnel from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Pilot Mountain.

Other participating agencies will include the Mount Airy Police Department, the King Police Department, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Communications, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad and the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department.

Booths and activities will be set up in the Town Hall and Pilot Mountain Police Department parking lot, located alongside Main Street.

Those attending will be treated to an assortment of games and activities for all ages. Agency personnel will be on hand along with information and other items to meet and greet residents. Free hot dogs and drinks will be served on a first come-first served basis. Activities will include a dunking booth and face painting.

“This is a great opportunity for our community to get to meet our law enforcement,” explained Mayor Evan Cockerham. “This will be outside and will give our residents a chance to get to know our officers. Our department has always done a good job with this and with community policing.”

Pilot Mountain Police Chief Robbie Jackson will be manning the grill and may be receiving assistance from retired Chief Darryl Bottoms.

Cockerham noted that this would be Jackson’s first National Night Out as police chief. As a member of the department, however, Jackson had been heavily involved in past years’ events.

“We were all disappointed when last year had to be canceled,” Cockerham said. “But we’re looking forward to a good night of meeting people and getting to better know our community this year.”

Local sponsors of the evening include Exxon Red Stripe of Pilot Mountain, Aunt Bea’s, Hardees, Cousin Gary’s and the Town of Pilot Mountain.

The department has hosted the annual event locally since 2007. The night is a part of a nationwide effort which has been taking place for over 30 years.

The National Night Out, billed as “America’s night out against crime,” was originated by the National Association of Town Watch. The organization describes the event as “an annual community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.”

According to the organization, participants join each year from communities in all 50 states, US territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.