Nunn Brothers music festival cancelled

For 21 consecutive years, bluegrass music fans from throughout the region and beyond would gather on the last full weekend in July in a large grass-covered field in the tiny Woodville community to enjoy the sounds that are so ingrained in the history and heritage of thearea.

This July, for the second consecutive year, that event has been canceled.

Twin brothers Alden and Arnold Nunn originated and have served as hosts of the annual Nunn Brothers Bluegrass Festival since its inception. The Nunn Brothers Music Park, located just east of Mount Airy on Woodville Road, serves as home to the event.

The brothers annually host well-known bluegrass groups and performers on the stage as a tribute to the music’s rich tradition and its role in the Nunn family history. The festival is dedicated to the brothers’ late parents, Clarence Olin Nunn and Alzry Nunn.

As with so many events, last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Alden and Arnold Nunn, the uncertainties of the lingering pandemic prompted the decision to again cancel this year’s event.

“We didn’t know what to expect and what we’d be able to do,” Alden Nunn said. “We didn’t want to see people having to wear masks in 90-degree temperatures and we didn’t know how it would all affect our food situation.”

With planning usually beginning in January, the brothers felt a decision needed to be made early.

“There was a lot of planning and effort to be put in without knowing what was going to happen,” Alden Nunn noted. “We decided to cancel and try to do it again next year.”

“Our (excavating) business has really been busy this year,” Arnold Nunn added. “So it would have been hard to put all this together and then not be able to have it. We’re disappointed and we were disappointed to have canceled it last year. But we hope to get it going again next year.”

The year has been a particularly eventful one for Alden Nunn, who in the spring became engaged to Tammy Renee Hudson. The couple will be married this month.

“I’m disappointed we had to cancel the festival,” Nunn said. “And I’d like to see it come back next year in a big way. But we are going to have a July wedding and that will be a big moment in our lives.”