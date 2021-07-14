Young entrepreneur running cool summer business

Earlier this year, with temperatures beginning to rise and summer quickly approaching, Jay Wright was among the many local youths who began to dream of fun things that could fill his summer months. Unlike most, however, 11-year-old Jay, with the help and support of his mother, decided that he wanted to launch his own business.

The enterprising young man is the son of Tawanna Taylor of Pilot Mountain. Taylor also has a daughter, 2-year-old Allison Binns, and is the owner of Taylor2 Designs, a hair salon and spa located at 129 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain.

According to Jay, he had wanted to start a business as an enjoyable way of staying busy during the summer, something to do instead of “sitting around the house.”

Jay and his mother began to explore business possibilities, with Jay leaning toward selling ice cream. His mother, not wanting him to be in competition with established downtown shops, suggested shaved ice as an alternative. After research, both agreed the idea was a good one.

As the new venture was to be located in front of her own business, Tawanna Taylor approached representatives from the Town of Pilot Mountain to explain her son’s business vision.

“They were really receptive and supportive,” she said.

An ice cart was found and a business, “Jay’s Italian Ice,” was born. Setting up on the sidewalk in front of his mother’s business, the young entrepreneur began selling New York-style Italian ice in a variety of five flavors. Flavors being offered include mango, blue raspberry, strawberry lemonade, cherry and cotton candy.

Jay has matched his business’s hours to those of his mother’s salon. He has also maintained a busy schedule playing Little League all-star baseball. When he can and as weather permits, Jay mans his cart on Tuesday through Saturday afternoons.

Both Jay and his mother take Saturdays and Sundays off, allowing him to enjoy other interests such as spending time at the pool or just relaxing with his phone.

He has found that he also enjoys working at his business, meeting new people and making them smile. With his own ready smile, Jay is proving to be a good salesman. A set of steps are placed behind the cart, allowing him the altitude needed to reach in over and into the cart while taking orders and serving customers.

“I like making money,” he said. “This is easy. I don’t have to move around much. And you can feel the cool when the lid opens. It feels good.”

But his favorite part of the business, Jay admits with a smile, is sampling his own merchandise. His favorite flavor is blue raspberry.

During the recent cruise-in, Jay showed a natural aptitude for handling a busy day of business. Friends also pitched in to help, with Jay still handling most of the workload. And like any good entrepreneur, he is quickly learning to build a business by keeping customers happy.

“I’ve talked to him about the importance of entrepreneurship, about making your own way and the positive use of time. And as a single parent, I try to lead by example,” Tawanna Taylor said.

With plenty of warm weather remaining and several downtown street events on the Pilot Mountain schedule, the future of Jay’s Italian Ice looks bright. And the experience gained and lessons being learned should pay dividends for years to come.