Live theater returns to the stage

Live theater is back in Mount Airy as the Surry Arts Council puts on the first mainstage live theater performance in more than a year.

The Surry Arts Players have been working over the past few weeks putting together the hit musical “Back to the 80s.” The group was just two weeks away from the show’s opening in 2020 when the COVID-19 shutdowns were put in place, but the players are ready to take their work to the stage.

“Now the show will feature original and new cast members to give the community an even better experience,” the arts council said in announcing the show.

“This cast has worked harder than any cast I have seen.” said Director and Choreographer Shelby Coleman. “The passion for theater is evident with every participant. You can really tell how much they truly missed having this outlet.”

”Back to the 80s” features community members from age 7 to more than 50, all coming together to bring a musical experience to the town of Mount Airy.

“Back to the 80s performances” are Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m., and Monday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 preferred seating and $15 orchestra and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org/livetheatre, by phone 336-786-7998, or in person at the Surry Arts Council offices located at 218 Rockford Street, open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Box Office at the Andy Griffith Playhouse will open one hour before each performance.

“Back to the 80s” tells the story of the senior class of William Ocean High School, as remembered through the eyes of now thirty-something Corey Palmer (Scott Kniskern). Seventeen-year-old Corey (Michael Senter) is madly in love with his next-door neighbor, Tiffany Houston (Lilly Ruth Beck), one of the coolest girls in the school, but she is too busy mooning over Michael Feldman (Erik Chelgren), the hottest guy around. Michael and his friends are athletic and good looking — the kind of guys that Corey and his two best friends dream of being. However, while they may not be the coolest guys in school, they are still one up on Feargal McFerrin III (Corey Barr), whose best friend is his computer and who believes the crazy notion that one day, CDs will replace cassette tapes.

The show features well-known 80s hits such as Loveshack, Kids in America, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Video Killed the Radio Star, Time of My Life, and others.

The cast includes Corey Palmer Jr. played by Michael Senter, Corey Palmer Sr. played by Scott Kniskern, Alf Bueller played by Walker York, Kirk Keaton played by Brooks Harold, Tiffany Houston played by Lilly Ruth Beck, Cyndi Gibson played by Peyton Alexandria, Mel Easton played by Aubrey Wilmoth, Kim Easton played by Gracie St. Angelo, Michael Feldman played by Erik Chelgren, and Billy Arnold played by Matthew Chelgren.

Other cast members include Huey Jackson played by Max Barnard, Lionel Astley played by Robert Parks, Feargal McFerrin played by Corey Barr, Eileen Reagan played by Cassidy Mills, Laura Wilde played by Raegan Amos, Debbie Fox played by Allie Pell, Miss Brannigan played by Natalie Owens, Mr. Cocker played by Scott Carpenter, Cheerleader played by Ashton Freeman, along with soloists Callie Edmonds, Michelle Utt, Nouria Edwards, and Throwback Singers Greg Matthews, Ashley Mills, Scott Freeman, Michelle Utt.

The ensemble includes Tanner Price, Kori Hawks, Ava Chrismon, Anne Campbell Pace, Ruby Hoerter, Elena McComb, Lydia Beck, Donnie Kipple, Will Banfield, Kinston Nichols, and Emma Chelgren, the Star Wars Ensemble includes Chase Kniskern, Ellie Kniskern, Morgan Cooke, Samantha Cooke, Mason St. Angelo, and Atticus Hawks.

Shelby Coleman is the director and choreographer; Darrell Beck is the music director, and the orchestra is made up of Robert Tickle, Sherri Collins, Wilson Smith, and Brady Reed. Members of the crew include Jordan Dover, Ella Pomeroy, Patrick McDaniel, Madison Gillespie, Carrigan Willard, and Drew Parker.

Shelby Coleman is serving as the lighting designer, costume designer, and set designer. Rebekah Taylor is the costume consultant, Ken White is handling set construction and is the sound engineer.

The Surry Arts Council said it wishes to offer special thanks to The York Family, Susan Michael, Dwayne Cooke, Scott Freeman, and Lori Beck.