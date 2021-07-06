Hot Nights and Hot Cars return

Cars and crowds filled downtown Pilot Mountain on Saturday afternoon for the return of the Hot Nights and Hot Cars Cruise-in series.

All 2020 series cruise-ins were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with the first two events of the current season.

On Saturday, long lines of vehicles lined the streets heading into town and then slowly made their way through the business section, taking in sights before beginning their search for a back street parking spot. In town, classic vehicles with colorful paint and shining chrome lined both sides of Main Street, having arrived early in the day to claim choice parking spots. Several sported American flags in honor of Independence Day weekend.

Many patrons in lawn chairs lined the street, watching for eye-catching cars while chatting with fellow car enthusiasts. Others made their way along sidewalks, stopping to talk with familiar faces while getting a closer look at parked classic vehicles.

“They have the best car show ever here,” Lee Hester, a car owner and regular visitor from Denton, said. “I love it up here, the atmosphere, the people, the food, the band, all of it. People look forward to this and it’s awesome to have it back.”

Mixed among the parked cars and car watchers was a sampling of vendors offering food, drinks and other items, including some as fundraisers for local non-profits.

A feature display recognized a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle owned by Earl and Linda Williams of Reidsville. The vehicle was featured as the July “Classic Ride of the Month,” sponsored by Law and Order Auto Sales. Pointing out the enjoyable atmosphere, Earl Williams noted that he had never missed a Pilot Mountain crusie-in.

As afternoon turned into evening, Depot Street became equally busy. The award-winning beach music band The Entertainers took the Depot Street stage and were greeted by a large crowd, filling the street and the First Union parking lot. Dancers were welcomed to the area just in front of the stage, with all ages taking part to show off their favorite steps.

The band took a break during their high energy set to recognize all veterans in attendance.

With people from the packed streets frequently dropping into businesses, several local business owners also voiced excitement at seeing the cruise-ins return.

“It’s great,” said Donna Chilton of Mount Pilot Country Store. “We’ve had a good day an amazing day. It’s been tough without it. We need this to survive and we’re so thankful it’s back.”

Paula Stanley of the sponsoring Mount Pilot Now group agreed with Chilton’s assessment.

“It’s been amazing,” she said early Saturday evening. “We’re almost out of our commemorative T-shirts. People are excited and just glad to be out here. We had thought it would be a big day and it has been. It’s already been a great day and we’re excited to be back.”

According to Stanley, the series is expected to settle back into its regular summer schedule with events to be held on the first Saturday of each month through October.

Stanley did note that the group is expecting attendance to remain high and more volunteers are needed. For more information or to contact the host group, visit the Hot Nights, Hot Cars Facebook page.