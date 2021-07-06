Siloam holds day-long celebration

Members of the Siloam community came out in large numbers and ready to celebrate Saturday morning as the Copeland Ruritans hosted an Independence Day Parade followed by a gathering on The Square.

The mood was festive as an assortment of classic cars and trucks, tractors, bicycles, dirt bikes, golf carts and a llama were joined for line-up at Hardy Brothers Trucking by area emergency vehicles, business entries and floats. Adding to the entertainment were the Shriner mini-trucks.

A majority of the entries distributed candy along the route while some handed out American flags. Many entries also displayed flags, adding to the day’s patriotic theme.

While several local residents lined the Siloam Road route, a crowd of local families were waiting for parade participant to arrive at The Square.

Upon the parade’s arrival, The Square came to life with families socializing and watching as children enjoyed many of the same games played by past generations. Some of the favorites included sack races, lawn and water games, fun with soap bubbles and a variety of hand-made carnival type games. A watermelon eating contest provided some messy competition and plenty of entertainment.

Copeland Ruritans offered hot dogs and drinks while desserts were provided by the Siloam Extension Homemakers. The Extension Homemakers club also provided a variety of guessing games. The group had served as hosts for the first 25 years of the celebration before handing over planning responsibilities to the Copeland Ruritan Club.

As has become an event tradition, the popular local band The Marshall Brothers added to the atmosphere with its blend of old time music.

“This is wonderful,” said Marion Venable, a primary organizer of children’s games for the day. “It’s a beautiful way to have our community, the family and children, come out and come together for fellowship, good food and good fun. It’s not hi-tech, it’s just an old-fashioned American way for us to come together and celebrate.”