Hot cars returning to Pilot Mountain

Expectations are high as the Pilot Mountain Hot Nights and Hot Cars summer cruise-in series plans its long-awaited return on Saturday.

“As long as it doesn’t rain, we should see a really good day and a good crowd,” said Jerry Venable, a long-time primary organizer and member of the sponsoring Mount Pilot Now group.

All 2020 cruise-ins were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with the first two events of the current season.

Classic vehicles and car enthusiasts are expected to be out in large numbers for sharing, admiring and socializing. Saturday’s event should again feature the return of highlights from past seasons, including a late afternoon and evening of live music. Lawn chairs are encouraged as is dancing.

The featured band taking the Depot Street stage will be familiar and popular one for beach music fans, as the cruise-in series welcomes the return of The Entertainers.

Formed in 1980, the group combines beach and soul classics, including their own, with a diversity of selections. Highlighting their array of awards collected over the years, The Entertainers were voted the Carolina Beach Music Group of The Year for 2014.

“What a kick off for the season, and what a day to start back,” ” Venable said. “Independence Day is an awesome time to get this started. It’s worked out great. It’s perfect.”

Each month will see one classic vehicle featured as the “Classic Ride of the Month,” sponsored by Law and Order Auto Sales. Other returning features will include a 50/50 drawing and the sale of commemorative event t-shirts.

“The car shows in downtown Pilot have become a local institution,” Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said. “When the weather is good, this event always brings thousands to our town. We are grateful to Jerry and to Mount Pilot Now for working with the town to bring this back.”

According to Venable, the series is expected to settle back into its regular summer schedule, with events to be held on the first Saturday of each month through October.

Announced hours are 3-9:30 p.m. but, because of the events’ popularity, downtown streets usually begin to fill by noon. Classic and spectator vehicles continue to make their way into town throughout the afternoon, cruising Main Street or parking to allow owners to experience the event while sitting or strolling. Multiple parking areas are designated for spectators while specific lots are reserved for classic vehicles.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls and interest from across the state and from Virginia, West Virginia and especially from South Carolina,” Venable said. “We’ve even gotten some from Tennessee. We’ve had so many calls. It should really be a good crowd. The town should be full.”