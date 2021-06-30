East Surry student awarded scholarship

Jacob Haywood, a recent graduate of at East Surry High School, has won a $2,500 Donna Easter Student Ethics Award, one of two $2,500 scholarships given by the BBB Education Foundation of Central and Northwest NC. Jacob is heading to Duke in the fall.

In all, the Education Foundation gives $17,500 in scholarships. The Donna Easter Student Ethics Awards recognizes high school students in the area who personify high ethical standards demonstrated through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic history. The awards are sponsored in part by Market America | Shop.com. This year 128 students applied for this year’s awards. The judges were impressed with the thoughtful and well-written essays and overall quality of all the seniors who applied.

The scholarships have been renamed the Donna Easter Student Ethics Award in honor Donna Easter, who lost her battle with cancer in 2017. She joined BBB as a fulltime employee two weeks after graduating high school in 1987 and had to leave BBB in 2014 due to her illness.

These scholarships are open to any high school senior attending high school in our service area who plans to continue his/her education. The service area includes Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.