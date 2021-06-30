Communities ready for festive weekend

Independence Day is generally filled with celebrations, gatherings, and plenty of fun, and for Pilot Mountain and the surrounding communities, the fact that July 4 is on a Sunday is allowing those events to be spread out over the weekend.

In addition to the Hot Nights and Cool Cars Cruise in set for Saturday afternoon and evening (See full story on page 7A), the Siloam community will turn back the clock for a festive old-time celebration Saturday morning as residents return for a more than 30-year tradition of gathering for Independence Day on “The Square.”

Hosted by the Copeland Ruritan Club, the day will begin with the annual Fourth of July parade. The parade is open to everyone and all types of entries including floats, bicycles, classic cars, tractors, horses, four-wheelers and any other entries. No registration is required, with entrants asked to be available for line-up at 9 a.m. at Hardy Brothers Trucking.

The parade will begin at 9:30, with the procession making its way along Siloam Road to The Square. Organizers recommend that those planning to attend by way of Siloam Road or planning to view the parade along its route should make their way to The Square or a suitable viewing location by 9:15.

Best of Parade trophies will be awarded in several categories including float, tractor, car or truck.

Upon arrival, expected to be at around 10 a.m., residents will be invited to enjoy an assortment of activities and entertainment for the entire family. Featured will be the music of local favorites The Marshall Brothers Band.

Youngsters will be encouraged to try their hand at a creative variety of old-fashioned games. Another summer highlight will be an old-fashioned watermelon eating contest, with anyone invited to take part.

Concessions will feature hot dogs grilled by club members along with cold soft drinks. Continuing a long history of their involvement in the day, desserts will be offered by the Siloam Extension Homemakers. The group will also be taking orders for “Down Home In Siloam” T-shirts.

“The guessing games, watermelon and prizes all have an old-time feel,” noted Copeland Ruritan representative Jerry Venable. “It’s over by about noon. This is about community and people coming together to enjoy the holiday.”

Ararat

The Ararat Volunteer Fire Department will be getting the holiday weekend off to a festive start on Saturday morning with a limited version of its traditional Independence Day celebration.

The day will begin with a parade, with line-up scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Blackwater United Methodist Church at the intersection of Siloam Road and Ararat Road.

According to Ararat VFD Fire Chief Wes Key, the annual parade is open to all entries that can be “pushed, pulled or dragged,” with floats particularly encouraged to take part. No entry fee or registration is required. The parade will begin at 9 a.m., making its way to the Ararat Fire Station.

Past entries have included but have not been limited to floats, golf carts, farm vehicles and classic and business cars and trucks. Horses are allowed but should arrive early to allow special arrangements to be made during line-up.

Upon arrival at the fire station, ice cream will be provided for all in attendance. In a concession to ongoing COVID precautions, all other food and games, including hot dogs, will not be offered this year.

“We’re doing this year’s on a limited basis,” Key said. “We want to be careful and ease back in.”

The station will make its fire trucks available for tours, including a newly refurbished truck put into service earlier this year. Visiting nearby departments and rescue organizations will also be invited to put their trucks and vehicles on display.

“We do this as an outreach in our community and as a chance to give back,” Key said. “This gives our community a chance to come out and enjoy the Fourth as well as getting to meet us and see what we do. We enjoy meeting our residents and answering any questions. This is a great time for anyone who is interested in being a part of our department to come out and learn more about us and about being in a fire department.”

Shoals

While the uncertainty of recent state mandates related to the COVID pandemic has impeded any plans for expanded festivities, the Shoals Ruritan Club will be getting an early start to celebrating this Independence Day with a Saturday evening of fireworks.

The community’s traditional fireworks display will get underway shortly after darkness falls on Saturday. The display will again be overseen by licensed fireworks technician Ricky Bowen. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be moved to Monday evening.

Other parts of the Shoals traditional celebration, including a parade, veterans’ recognition and a hot dog sale have been cancelled for this year.

“We hated to cancel again, but we’re being extra cautious,” said Shoals Ruritan Gordon Jones. “We haven’t started coming together for meetings yet. We know there were a lot of people disappointed with everything being cancelled last year, and we wanted to bring back the fireworks this year. We’d like to be able to do the entire evening but we’re glad to be able to do fireworks. That’s always a highlight for a lot of people.”

Earlier this year the group had also cancelled a major fundraiser, its annual spring money give-away. As an alternative, tickets are now being sold in a drawing for a Browning X-Bolt 3D 308 rifle. Any remaining tickets will be available before the fireworks but a sell-out is expected.