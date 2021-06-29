Pilot Pig-Out fills the streets

After months of cancellations, the streets of downtown Pilot Mountain were finally able to again be filled with residents and visitors as the town hosted the Pilot Mountain Pig Out Food Truck Festival and Concert.

Appreciative attendees came out in large numbers to enjoy the assortment of foods and the gathering of community. More than 20 food trucks offered a good variety of sweet and savory treats throughout the day. Depot Street was reserved for local breweries which served craft beers. The evening was topped off with a concert by the ACE Party Band.

Plans were for admission to the Depot Street beer garden to require a bracelet costing $5. Proceeds were targeted toward future downtown revitalization in Pilot Mountain. The concert was also ticketed, with admission cost of $5 per person.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced when an anonymous benefactor donated payment for all beer bracelets and concert tickets used throughout the day and evening. Prices for food and beer purchases remained in effect.

Jonathan Edwards and Allison Baker from Beaufort were among the numerous attendees from out of town. Both love the outdoors and hiking and they had been lured to Pilot Mountain by the state park and its trails.

“We heard about this while we were at a local brewery and we decided to come out,” Edwards said. “It’s good to see everybody outside. It reminds me of pre-COVID. People are craving normal.”

“I’m a nurse, and I worked a lot through COVID,” Baker said. “It’s nice to see things getting back to normal. Things like this are a chance for everybody to be out and together and enjoy community and being happy.”

“I was shocked at the amount of people,” Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy said. “We had several thousand people come out for the day. We had such an amazing crowd. More than half of the (food) trucks that came sold out.”

“Every shop downtown that I spoke to had a great sales day,” she continued. “Some reported record sales. I love that even though it is a food truck event, our downtown food establishments always seem to do well.”

Katy Savannah of King was attending with family. She noted the abundance of good food as well as the opportunity to “get out of the house.”

John Lauder of Pleasant Garden had decided to attend while visiting Pilot Mountain State Park for the weekend.

“I’m enjoying all the vendors, the food and the festivities, he said “And it’s nice to be able to go without a mask.”

Jeff Roberts of Pine Hall had, along with family members, visited for the day.

“We’re enjoying it,” he said. “This is a good turn-out and it’s a nice town and some beautiful country. This is a good family day out.”

Saturday’s event kicked off a busy Main Street schedule. At least two street activities are planned each month for downtown Pilot Mountain through the end of the year.