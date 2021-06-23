Food truck festival, events return to Pilot

After about a two-year hiatus, food trucks accompanied by opportunities for festivity and fellowship will be returning to Main Street in Pilot Mountain on Saturday as the town hosts the Pilot Mountain Pig Out Food Truck Festival and Concert.

Twenty-five food trucks offering an assortment of goodies will be on hand from 11-7. The varied offerings should provide something for every taste, with options ranging from sweet to savory and from traditional favorites to the unusual.

Admission to the food truck area is free.

A trio of craft breweries will also be set up for the day. Any beer purchase will require a $5 wrist band, with a souvenir cup to be included. Participants must be 21 and have a valid ID. Proceeds from wristband sales will be used to support downtown revitalization in Pilot Mountain.

From 7-10 p.m., the focus will shift to a live concert to be held on and around the Depot Street stage. Featured performers will be the ACE Party Band. With a play list spanning generations, the band offers a diverse selection including Top 40, pop, rock, hip hop, R&B, country, jazz, Motown and beach music. Admission for the concert will be $5.

“This will be our kick-off, our first official event of the year,” said ” Pilot Mountain Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy. “I think a lot of people are excited and looking forward to the return of our events.”

“We’re planning a busy rest of the year with at least a couple of events each month through December,” she continued. “And some, like our Movie on Main series, are free of charge for the entire family.”

According to Kindy, the regular downtown events offer advantages for both merchants and the surrounding community.

“These offer an opportunity for some much anticipated community fellowship,” she said. “And I think it means a lot for the town. It boosts morale, especially for our merchants. People have been cooped up for over a year and now, with everybody eager to get outside, a lot are going on vacation. This gives people a chance to enjoy getting out and around other people while still staying local.”