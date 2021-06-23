VFW honors veterans, essay winner

The Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary used a portion of their part of the Post 9436 June monthly meeting to serve a catered meal for VFW veterans.

“This was a way for us to recognize them for their service to our country,” said Auxiliary President Margie Nichols. “We appreciate our veterans and we haven’t been able to do anything for them during COVID. This was an opportunity for us to be able to show our appreciation.”

Afterwards, the VFW Auxiliary went into its regular business session. In January, Post 9436 had selected an essay by Aiden Richardson as the winning entry in the post’s “Patriot’s Pen” student essay contest.

Richardson then advanced to district competition and recently finished second in the 11th District. In recognition of his accomplishment, Nichols presented a certificate and a monetary gift on behalf of the 11th District to Richardson.

At the time of his winning the Post 9436 essay contest in January, Richardson, 14, was an eighth-grade student at Pilot Mountain Middle School. He is the son of Damion and Kara Richardson of Pilot Mountain. His grandparents are E.W. and Effie Sue Utt of Pilot Mountain, Frank and Ro Pettway of Stuart, Virginia, and Lee Richardson and Kim Hopkins of Hilton Head, South Carolina. A great-grandmother is Ruby Carrington of Hillsville, Virginia.

In other business the VFW Auxiliary began making plans for the upcoming fiscal year, beginning in July. Members will begin the new year by hosting a blood drive, to be held in conjunction with the Surry County American Red Cross on July 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain.

According to Nichols, plans are being finalized for other events to be held.