Ruritans look to help Spark of Hope

Representatives from the Pilot Ruritan Club will have a tent set up in the upper section of the Cousin Gary’s Restaurant parking lot from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, collecting items for the “Spark of Hope” Emergency Closet.

Those wishing to participate won’t need to leave their cars as a drive-through will be set up to collect donations of diapers (all sizes), wipes and new and gently-used car seats.

A representative from the Spark of Hope Emergency Closet will also be on hand to answer questions and to share information about the group.

According to Pilot Ruritan Donna Sutphin, Spark of Hope Emergency Closet operates out of Salem Fork Baptist Church, located in Elkin near Dobson. The mission of the organization is to provide help to children in foster care in Stokes and Surry counties as well as emergency situations when children are being transported from their homes due to criminal activity or violence.

“We had a sock drive during the winter, and this is one of the contacts that came from that,” Sutphin said. “They didn’t need socks at the time and later we followed up and asked them how we could help them. They always have a need for diapers and baby wipes. And the children can’t be transported without a car seat.”

Financial donations to the Spark of Hope organization will also be accepted.

“Ruritans are about community,” Sutphin said. “We strive to meet the needs in our communities and we’ve learned that the need being addressed by Spark of Hope is great. We’re looking forward to helping.”