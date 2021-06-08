East Surry Little League celebrates season

The Friday night gathering of East Surry Little League players, coaches, family and supporters may have come later in the season this year, but the atmosphere was still one of celebration.

It recent years, the program had opted for an opening day celebration with a full slate of game play to begin immediately afterward. After this year’s opening day festivities were cancelled by inclement weather, league officers decided to host an end-of-season celebration featuring players from all teams.

Much of the format remained the same, with each team, beginning with the youngest, marching from the outfield of Jack Palmer field toward home plate. On this occasion, however, players and coaches were awarded trophies before circling to gather in a large arc just beyond the infield. As they were honored, players were cheered on by the supportive crowd surrounding the field.

“The kids love it,” said league President Marla Galyean. “We wanted them to have the opportunity to march out onto the field and receive their awards. And the parents and grandparents enjoy having a great photo opportunity.”

The season featured 222 youths ranging in age from 5-12. Five T-Ball teams made up the largest division while two teams participated in Coach Pitch, four in Machine Pitch, three in Minor League baseball, one in Minor League softball, two in Major League softball and two in Major League baseball. In all, 19 teams took part in league play.

“We’ve had a great year, an awesome year,” Galyean said. “We had 56 T-Ball players and that’s the most we’ve had in several years. We hope and believe that looks good for our future. T-Ball families are the heart of our program and they’re ones that you definitely want to keep excited.”

The Friday night program ended with the announcement of players who will be representing the league in summer all-star competition. The league will have four baseball teams with teams participating in 12U (12-and-under), 11U, 9U and 8U. Three softball teams will feature players in 12U, 10U and 8U divisions. The teams will be competing against others from North Carolina District 2 for the district title and an opportunity to advance.

After the program, youngsters and their families were invited to attend the East Surry High School baseball game being held on a nearby field.

“We support each other,” Galyean said of the league and East Surry High School programs. “And we all support our community.”

“I want to thank all our parents, volunteers and sponsors,” she continued. “We live in an awesome community and they make all of this possible. It was a great night. It always is when all our players and families have the opportunity to come together.”