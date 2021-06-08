Hardy Memorial tournament set for June 24

The Fourth Annual Sharon Hardy Memorial Par 3 Tournament is scheduled for June 24 at Hardy’s Custom Golf, 2003 West Pine Street, Mount Airy. Tee time is 9 a.m. for golfers, lunch will be served midday, and sponsorships are available.

Sharon Hardy was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the Surry County School System for 21 years. She worked at several schools including Pilot Mountain Middle, Dobson Elementary, Central Middle and Cedar Ridge Elementary.

As a way to continue her legacy the Hardy family has chosen to donate the facilities for the event to benefit the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation.

“I do not want people to forget about Sharon and her love for teaching and her contributions to Surry County education during her career,” said Sharon’s husband, Rex Hardy.

For more information about the tournament, to become a sponsor, to enter a team in the event, or to volunteer, contact , Managing Director Ashley Mills millsa@surry.k12.nc.us or 336-386-8211.