Woman with local ties tapped as Cherry Blossom princess

Ahead of the 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival, which began Sunday, the North Carolina Society of Washington, D.C., announced its 2021 Cherry Blossom Princess,

A woman with Pilot Mountain ties was selected as the 2021 Cherry Blossom Princess by the North Carolina Society of Washington, D.C.

Mollie Thomas was chosen for the title, ahead of the 2021 Cherry Blossom Festival which began Sunday in Washington, D.C. She will represent North Carolina during the 2021 Cherry Blossom Princess Program.

She is the daughter of Gordon and Melodie Thomas of Arlington, Virginia. Her father is a native of Pilot Mountain and is a former president of the North Carolina Society. Her half-sister Elizabeth served as the 1989 North Carolina Cherry Blossom Princess.

“We’re proud to announce Mollie Thomas has been chosen to serve as our state’s representative for the National Cherry Blossom Festival,” said society president Avery Weisel. “As a leader of her peers, an accomplished young professional, and a selfless community servant, Mollie exemplifies all the characteristics of a Cherry Blossom Princess. We are thrilled to welcome her to Washington, D.C., to participate in this unforgettable experience.”

Thomas graduated from Chapman University in Orange, California in May 2020, with degrees in television writing and production and communication studies. She was presented with the STAR Award from the School of Communication for exemplifying the principles of service, teaching, achievement and respect — one of only six recipients in her graduating class.

She is a gallery associate at the Bo Bridges Gallery in Manhattan Beach, California, where she assists in curation, sales, and installation of custom fine art pieces and manages all creative digital marketing. In addition, she frequently works on film and television productions as a production designer. She has previously interned with Stage 13, Warner Bros. Entertainment’s original content brand. Mollie has also worked as a Creative Brand Marketing Intern for Ticketmaster, and with The Atlantic at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

The Cherry Blossom Princess Program is a weeklong program that takes place every year during the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.