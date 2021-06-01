Garden Club awards scholarship

The Pilot Mountain Garden Club last week announced Phillip Holden McCraw as the recipient of its 2021 college scholarship award.

Holden McCraw is a member of the East Surry High School Class of 2021, which held its graduation ceremony Friday evening. He has been taking classes for credit at Surry Community College and plans to use the scholarship to help with completing requirements for an Associate in Science degree at the school. He hopes to then continue his education at a four-year college.

McCraw, 18, is the son of Reggie and Andrea McCraw of the Westfield community. His older brother, Nathaniel, is a 20-year-old junior at the University of North Carolina.

“Holden McCraw is an excellent selection to receive this scholarship,” said Jeanette Reid, who with Dickie Sheppard makes up the Pilot Mountain Garden Club Scholarship Committee. “His interest in farming creates a connection with our club and the interests of its members.”

According to Reid, McCraw had received a positive recommendation from East Surry Counselor Renee Henry, who had described him as a serious student with a high GPA.

McCraw said his interest in farming stems from the diversity of activities involved and the opportunity to work outside, as well as a strong family history in agriculture.

“We have a fifth-generation family farm,” he said. “I would like to further my education and grow my agricultural skill set in order to one day farm full time.”

“As a small club we’re thrilled to be able to do this,” noted Pilot Mountain Garden Club President Bette Greenway. “The fundraisers we hold are for the purpose of providing this scholarship.”

In addition to the scholarship, the garden club annually provides Christmas wreaths at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library, Pilot Mountain Town Hall and the town cemetery. Geraniums and other seasonal plantings are also provided at the library. The club has established the downtown memorial garden and each year plants trees at local schools for Arbor Day. If a club member is lost, Greenway added, a book on gardening is donated to the Charles Stone Memorial Library in that person’s memory. Plantings are also provided at First United Methodist Church where club meetings are held.

“It’s an honor to receive this scholarship,” McCraw said. “I appreciate the Pilot Mountain Garden Club and all they do. They help keep Pilot Mountain beautiful.”