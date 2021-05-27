The Pilot Mountain Farm and Art Market will make its downtown debut for the 2021 season Friday evening and Saturday morning, offering a diverse array of locally made and grown items.

The market will open on Friday at 5 p.m. with vendors scheduled to be on hand until 8 p.m. The market will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, closing at noon.

Displays of merchandise will be set up at 223 East Main Street on the lawn in front of The Art of Massage and Wellness. According to organizers, the spacious area should provide ample room for growth.

The venture is an expanded version of a farmers’ market that began late last summer, with restricted scheduling and access due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept and planning was a joint venture between friends Jennifer Tinnes and Jennifer Hatcher. Hatcher has since moved away and, though still active in the market, defers the role of primary organizer to Tinnes.

Plans are for the expanded market to host a variety of vendors with offerings ranging from produce, plants, food and eggs to art and handmade crafts. Other items will include but not be limited to jewelry and tie-dyes, metaphysical items, household goods and wellness products. Friday and Saturday vendors may vary and new vendors are still being added.

“We’re pleased with the variety so far and our plan is to continue to grow throughout the summer,” Tinnes said. “We want to have a balance of food and art offerings. Right now, we’re looking for more food and produce vendors. We want to emphasize a rainbow theme, reflecting the diversity of offerings and of our entire community coming together in unity.”

A mural depicting a rainbow is planned for the side of an adjacent building, overlooking the lawn and vendors.

Future market dates are scheduled throughout the summer and will follow an unusual pattern. Markets will be held on the second Saturday morning and the fourth Friday evening of each month through October. Plans are for markets to be held rain or shine.

Vendor spots will continue to be available, with 10 x 10 spaces offered for $10 each. Interested persons may text 336-528-4863, email PilotMtnFam@gmail.com or visit the Pilot Mountain Farm & Art Market Facebook page. Additional information may be found on the Facebook page along with a complete schedule

“I’m excited,” Tinnes said. “We have an assortment of vendors planned for this weekend and it should be a good start for us. And we’re still adding vendors so we’ll continue to grow. This should be good and a lot of fun for our entire community.”