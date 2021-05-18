Posted on by

East Surry holds entrepreneurial competition


Three different East Surry High School teams competed recently in the YESurry High School Entrepreneurial Competition.

“All three teams had innovative ideas with excellent plans, presentations, and well constructed prototypes,” the school said in announcing the results.

First place went to Josh Lawson and Ty Orosz with the Knot Buster. The two will now compete in the countywide competition, and a chance at a grand prize of $1,000 to be used for their business expenses.

Second place went to Colton Allen, Colby Needham, and Landon Smith with the Black Hole Trash Compactor.

Third place went to Ethan Casstevens and Carson Simmons with the Can’t Stand It Music Stand.

