Pinnacle strawberry sales off to strong start

Local strawberry lovers look forward each spring to the debut of the sweet treats that have been locally grown and are sold fresh from the field. That day finally arrived last week in the fields of a pair of long-time Pinnacle growers and both farms are now working steadily to meet demand.

According to Chad Bullington of Bullington Farms, this year’s crop is already producing outstanding quality and quantity.

“With the cooler and windy weather we’ve had recently, we’re getting some of the best flavored berries and the best quantities we’ve seen in recent years,” he said. “These are good quality mid-sized berries.”

Brenda Brown assists her son, owner Kevin Brown of Country Road Strawberries. Kevin Brown has operated his strawberry business for 19 years

Brenda Brown was also quick to note that the season was off to a strong start. She noted, however, that with strawberries a good beginning doesn’t always guarantee a successful year.

“It’s looking like a good year. We have a lot of some really nice berries. But we really won’t know till it’s over,” she said. “We’ve already had two freezes. If it turns real hot or we have a lot of rain, that could still hurt.”

Traditionally, the local strawberry season gets underway near the beginning of May or early in the month. Both local growers are hopeful that this year’s good start could lead to a season that carries well into June.

Both also noted a slight rise in prices, pointing to increased labor costs and plant prices.

In Pilot Mountain, Bullington Farms sells berries alongside Key Street, adjacent to the now-closed Mountain View Restaurant. An effort is made to have fresh berries available by noon each day, remaining open as supplies last. Bullington recommends that anyone wishing to purchase strawberries after 3 p.m. call ahead to 710-2411 to check on availability. The farm is also using 336-325-2273 as an alternate number.

“These strawberries are on a first-come, first-served basis,” Bullington said. “We’re going to try to be here every day this week.”

A circular drive-through service has been set up allowing patrons to order, purchase and receive berries without leaving their cars. Bullington noted the system helps to assure safety and convenience

Country Road Strawberries will be offering berries at their field, located at 610 Mount Zion Road in Pinnacle. Strawberries will also be offered periodically in the Mayberry Mall parking lot in Mount Airy, with a stand set up near Libby Hill Seafood Restaurant.

Additional and current information can be found on the Country Road Strawberries Facebook page or by calling 336-325-3331.

“Right now, the demand is high,” Bullington said of his Pilot Mountain stand. “But we’re meeting it with some really good quality strawberries.”