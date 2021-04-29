Raider JROTC team finishes strong

The East Surry High School JROTC Raider season came to a shortened but satisfying conclusion on April 17 as the team hosted the final meet and claimed a convincing win.

East Surry Senior Army Instructor Colonel (R) Robert Sentell described a Raider meet as a team sport that evaluates each team through a series of mentally and physically challenging tasks. These include a team physical fitness test, litter carry, logistics relay, rope bridge and a one-mile relay run.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the start of the season was delayed until March.

The East Surry team has an established tradition of winning but this year’s team encountered an uncharacteristically slow start. The team traveled to Magna Vista High School in Ridgeway, Virginia, to open their season and took home a third place finish.

The team regained its winning form in time to claim victory in its next and final two meets, at Buckingham, Virginia, and the East Surry event. They defended their home field and claimed the overall East Surry trophy in dominant fashion.

“We made some mental errors at Magna Vista that we usually don’t make,” noted long-time East Surry Raider Coach First Sergeant (R) Ronald Montgomery. “That loss focused the team and they really responded for the remainder of the season. I’m very proud of both Raider teams this year due to all they had to endure with the pandemic. Just getting to have a Raider season this year was a blessing and I’m especially happy that our seniors got to finish with a win.”