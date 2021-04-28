SCC business students collect for little free pantry

Business students in Dr. Dawn Hawks’ BUS 110 – Introduction to Business online class at Surry Community College conducted a social responsibility project that helped stock the Little Free Pantry located on the Dobson campus.

During their discussion on social responsibility practices of businesses, Hawks explained to her students about how they could also give back as individuals and “become social change agents in their own communities.” The students decided to help local individuals in need of food and/or supplies by donating to the Little Free Pantry at Surry Community College. The donations poured in, and several students donated more than 20 items.

Those contributing to the project included Yulehidi Aguirre and Kenia Vargas-Hernandez of Dobson; Donna Akers, Alyssa Cox, Brandon Hazelwood, Daisy Sanabria, and Shayna Hicks of Mount Airy; Julie Matthews and Alex Redding of Elkin; Jay Mitchell and Tommy O’Reilly of Pilot Mountain; Abigail Belk and Isaac Williams of Yadkinville; Kimberly Cobb of Troy; Brantley Durham of Conover; and Aly Leonard of Cana, Virginia.

The Little Free Pantry provides food and supplies to anyone on campus or in the community needing assistance. It is a cabinet placed outside on the college’s Dobson campus, in an accessible but discreet location near the library and tennis courts. It contains pre-packaged meals, canned goods, diapers, hygiene products, face masks, and other donated items. The Little Free Pantry is a college ministry started by SCC English Instructor Kennette Thomas of Mount Airy, who is also an ordained minister specializing in service projects. Students, faculty, staff, and community members are welcome to take what they need from the pantry and donate what they can so others can be helped.