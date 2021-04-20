DOBSON – They might just look like somebody’s odd taste in landscaping, but the meaning of the little blue spinners placed on lawns throughout Surry County isn’t that simple.

For staff at the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, April is a month set aside to bring awareness to their mission. It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“Our staff take that mission very personally,” said executive director Robin Testerman Beeson. “The jobs they do are not going to make them rich. They do them because they care.”

Simply stated, the center’s mission is to provide child maltreatment prevention and intervention services to children and families in Northwest North Carolina.

In 1998, a facility on Prison Camp Road was opened, offering a safe and nurturing home for children in need of one. What is still frequently referred to as the “children’s home” was born. However, the mission took wings, and the community’s needs grew.

“We are much more than the ‘children’s home,’” explained Beeson. “We try to provide wrap-around services for children and families. When there is a need, we try to address it.”

What was once a shelter with a handful of employees has grown into an organization with more than 50 people on staff split between four divisions.

In addition to the residential services, the center has programs in the areas of family, youth and behavioral health. Those services are spread from Ashe County in the west to Forsyth County in the east.

“The idea is that a member of the public can stop in here and get the services they need for their children and families,” Beeson said.

For instance, the center’s family services division delivers education programs to parents, helping them learn appropriate ways to discipline, communicate and reward. While many of those families served by the program are mandated to take it, those aren’t the only folks who can enroll.

Beeson explained people can self-refer to such a program. Having the self-awareness to identify one’s own needs and address them can save a child from ever being in an abusive situation.

“We hope no child is ever the victim of child abuse,” said Beeson. “That’s why the prevention aspect and ensuring people know what services are available and how to get those services and support is so important to us.”

Of course, the center’s clinicians also work with children affected by child abuse. Through evidence-based methods, clinicians help children and families deal with the underlying scars and trauma abuse has left.

Youth services personnel who operate programs such as teen courts and community service programs frequently find past abuse is an underlying issue with youth they serve. Many of the resources needed to get the juvenile back on track are just across the hall.

Part of the mission to rid the world of child abuse, relies on the community, however. Everyone should consider themselves a mandated reporter of child abuse, said Beeson.

Whether it’s a parent who wants help to avoid becoming abusive or a family referred after an issue has been identified, the whole goal is to wrap a child or family in services once they walk through the doors of the Pfc Adam Lee Marion Children’s Resource Center, SECU Campus in Dobson.

Beeson gave an example of what that frequently looks like.

“A youth referred to us as part of teen court might need much more than that,” she explained. “Our staff might find he is in need of our behavioral health services or that he would be a good candidate for our Why Try? resiliency program.”

“Sometimes the family is even best served through our respite services. Giving a family a break for a few days can help everybody in the home address issues with level heads,” she added. “And if we don’t have the service they need, we will find it for them.”

Combating child abuse is all about community awareness, Beeson said. People must know resources exist, and many of them can be found at the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina.

Those interested in the services provided at the center may call 386-9144 or stop by the center at 520 North Main Street in Dobson.