Ribbon cutting opens Pilot playground

Project leaders and supporters gathered Saturday morning at the newly renovated and expanded community playground at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center for a grand opening celebration.

Filled with new brightly colored equipment, the playground proved too much of a temptation for many of the youngsters on hand before the celebration. Several worked their way past a ribbon spanning the entrance to enthusiastically enjoy trying out the pieces.

Children were asked to take a break at 11 a.m. as some of the volunteers behind the “A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain” playground project were joined by town and county officials for a ribbon-cutting event.

“This has been a labor of love,” playground committee member Jennifer Slate explained in remarks before the ribbon was cut. “It went on longer that we had thought it would because of the pandemic and it required some tireless effort. But now, it’s a dream come true.”

“I want to thank Jennifer and her daughter, Parker, for coming to our board meeting and presenting this to us,” Pilot Mountain Mayor Ethan Cockerham said. “We heard what they wanted to do and we wanted to get behind the project.”

The town’s $20,000 contribution was matched by Surry County, giving the project a strong boost toward the $119,000 that was eventually raised.

“We were informed of a deserving group that was willing to get involved and provide a needed facility,” Surry County Commissioner Larry Johnson explained before Saturday’s ceremony.

“They approached us and asked us on a county level to get involved and to help make this happen. Personally, I love to see folks who are willing to step up and see things get done.”

In addition to Slate, playground committee members included Jessica Arrington, Christy Craig, Crystal Folger-Hawks, Jenny Kindy, Kayla Melton, Dana Thomas, Leah Tunstall, Heather Willard and Jaye Wilson.

A “construction crew” was made up of Bill Ellis, Harry Wilson, Josh Campbell, Joe Cihak, Sharon Cihak, Brandon Cooke, Jerry Isaacs, Jason Willard, Jay Yopp, Chris Reagen, Casey Flynn, Alex Lynch, Wayne Miller, Richard Nifong, Parker Slate and Samuel Slate as well as some members of the playground committee.

Playground committee member Jaye Wilson later relayed a conversation she’d had about the playground with a local grandmother.

“She talked about how her grandkids love it here,” Wilson said. “And with it not so big, she said she could enjoy sitting and watching them play. And she commented on how pretty it is here.”

Armfield Civic Center Director and playground committee member Leah Tunstall agreed while sharing her own thoughts on the day.

“This is a huge project,” Tunstall said. “Having our community bring it to fruition is amazing. It shows how much hard work and dedication can accomplish. To be able to experience this has been a special thing.”