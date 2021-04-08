Pilot Middle students publish magazine

Pilot Mountain Middle School published its first literary magazine, The Raven’s Claw, in March. ‘

Students submitted visual arts and creative writing on the theme of “Growth” for the magazine’s first issue. The literary magazine is a way to encourage creativity and leadership among our students.

Brett Gordon and Amy Harpe, sponsors, were excited to see the entries for the first publication and hope that this project continues to grow in the April and May issues.

“This magazine would not have been possible without the enthusiasm of our student editors: Sally Blakeney, Ellen Fear, and Gabriella Newsom,” the sponsors said. “You may view the magazine on our school social media pages or at http://bit.ly/RavensClaw.“