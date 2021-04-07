East Surry Little League season to begin

While the activities surrounding Saturday’s opening day of East Surry Little League play aren’t totally back to normal, the crack of bats and the cheering of families will be getting underway for another season.

For the second consecutive year, the league will forgo its traditional parade of players. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, opening day would begin with players of all ages from all teams gathering on the Jack Palmer Field at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center to be introduced by name as family members cheered.

On Saturday, players and their families will head directly to their first game. A full slate of games will get underway beginning at 10 a.m. Food trucks will be on hand and funnel cakes will be available for purchase

“We started sign-ups on Jan. 1 and our first Skills and Drills was held on Feb. 26 and 27,” said East Surry Little League board member Adam Cardin. “We’ve been practicing since then and everything is ready.”

According to Cardin, 280 players are expected to take part in the program this year.

“We’re pleased with sign-ups, including 60 kids for T-ball. That’s the biggest number we’ve had for T-ball in a long time. The future looks bright,” he said.

In addition to T-ball, divisions of play include minors – mechanical pitch, minors – player pitch, majors, coach pitch softball, minors – softball and majors – softball. Player ages range from 4-12-years-old.

While pandemic protocols established last year will still be in effect, Cardin noted that the familiarity with the required measures should make adjustment easier.

“Our kids and the families watching will still be spread out, but that was an unknown element for us last year. This year, our methodology will already be in place,” he said.

“A lot of our families are looking for a safe activity. The players are excited and their families and friends are eager for the opportunity to cheer on their kids and grandkids. People are looking to return to that sense of normalcy.”