50 runners grind it out

Runners from as far away as Alexandria, Virginia, came to Pilot Mountain Saturday to enjoy a run through the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center’s Nelson Acres while also raising funds for the center.

The occasion was the inaugural G.U.S. Grinder, with runners being given the option of participating in a 3-, 6- or 12-hour run. An option was also given for a 6-hour – four-person relay run, with one team choosing that format.

“Everything turned out great,” said Mike Lawson, who with Jeff Nixon served as primary organizers for the event. “The weather was perfect and we were able to meet our goal of 50 runners. If we reached 50, then we were going to call it a successful day.”

Fifty runners had registered for the event, Lawson added, but two were not able to attend. Another two runners had heard about the day at the last minute and signed up at the event, hitting the goal of 50 participants. One of those last-minute registrations was Paul Tilley, age 39, of Galax, Virginia, who turned in the day’s top distance. Tilley covered 65.1 miles during the 12-hour run.

While final numbers were not available, organizers were projecting the event to be a successful fundraiser for the Armfield Civic Center.

“We’re pleased,” Lawson said. “I believe we ended up doing better than we had expected to do. The support of donors and our sponsors really pushed us over the top.”

While Tilley was the top finisher for the 12-hour event, other top runners in order for that category included Chris Mead of Salisbury, Corey Eminger of Kernersville, Jubal Stokes of Parkton, Michelle Martin of Winston-Salem, Scott Needham of Pilot Mountain, Laplante Reed of Burlington, Stepp Slade of Hendersonville, Elizabeth Caras of Mooresville and Erin Needham of Pilot Mountain.

Scott and Erin Needham are married and regularly run together and with other friends. The day was a special one for Scott Needham as he was celebrating his 40th birthday and chose to commemorate the day by running 40 miles at once for the first time. He finished with a distance of 40.3 miles.

“My wife had kind of thrown down the gauntlet,” Needham said with a laugh. “She had run 40 miles at the state park on her 40th birthday and she challenged me to do the same. She helped me with my pace and talked with me throughout.”

“A great thing about running is that you get to meet and get to know a lot of people,” he said. “And Saturday was really nice. Nelson Acres is a great place to run.”

Erin Needham finished in third among all female competitors with a distance of 37.2 miles covered.

Top runners in the 6-hour run included Chad Tidd of Mount Airy, who took first place with 34.1 miles covered, Josh Tucker of Graham, Jason Willard of Pilot Mountain, Tommy Branch of Mount Airy and Andy Pack of Stuart, Virginia.

John Pack of Dobson placed first in the 3-hour run, covering 24.8 miles. Other top runners in order for the category included Rob Livengood of Mount Airy, Michael Reardon of Lewisville, Jake Moore of Winston-Salem, Jeff Fansler of Pfafftown and Amber Horton of Mount Airy.

After the successful day, organizers began making plans for a return event in 2022. For those looking for an additional challenge, plans are to add a 24-hour run.