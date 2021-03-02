Pilot Elementary elects student council officers

Pilot Mountain Elementary School recently held student council elections for the 2020-2021 school year. The candidates made and displayed posters throughout the school. Campaign speeches were live on a Google Meet so the student body could hear each candidate and then vote.

The following students were elected as the 2020-2021 Student Body Officers and Homeroom Representatives:

Officers: President Hunter Reid; Vice President Abram Richardson; Secretary Kyson Massie; Treasurer Lilla Key;

Fourth grade representatives: Sammi Moser, Ellie Anderson, and Averie Powell;

Fifth grade representative: Ahmir Francis, McCray Boaz, Lexzi Chavev, and Kynlee Venable.