Sock drive a success, second one planned

Volunteers from Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church and the Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 joined forces Saturday to host a sock drive benefitting the homeless and those with need in the area.

In order to provide a safe environment, volunteers in masks and gloves collected new pairs of socks offered from the cars of area residents taking part in the drive. Group members were set up under a tent along the side of the Cousin Gary’s Restaurant parking lot on South Key Street. Participants reported a productive morning, with several large donations being given.

“I think we’ve done well,” VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols said as the midday drive neared its end. “This is the first time we’ve done this and we’ve already collected some large donations.”

“But in talking to some of the groups and organizations that will be giving these socks out, we’ve found out there’s a lot of need and we want to do more,” she continued,

The groups plan to return to the location for another sock drive to be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 20. Rain date for the effort will be March 27 at the same time and location.