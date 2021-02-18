Scouts collect food for those in need

Scout packs and troops from Shoals and Pinnacle scattered throughout their respective communities last Saturday, collecting bags filled with canned and non-perishable food donations estimated at a weight of more than 5,500 pounds.

The effort was the final step in this year’s annual Scouting for Food Good Turn food drive.

The previous Saturday had seen scouts distribute Scouting for Food bags at homes throughout their communities, notifying residents of the drive and asking for donations of food supplies.

Pilot Mountain Troop and Pack 545 had made the decision to skip this year’s drive as leaders dealt with quarantines from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Troop 545 Scoutmaster Chad Riddle, dealing with circumstances related to the pandemic had led the troop to suspend activities for a two-week period. This time period included Saturday’s food drive. The troop will be accepting donations for the drive and hope to donate a portion of proceeds from a later fundraiser to the food bank.

Shoals 561 and Pinnacle 400 each returned to gather from porches the bags that homeowners had filled with donated food items. Original plans had been for the effort to get underway at 9 a.m. but cold, wet weather forced a two-hour delay.

The collected bags were then delivered to the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center food bank, where scouts unpacked and stored the food for later use as needed in the community.

Pinnacle Troop and Pack 400 reported an estimated 1,385 pounds of food collected and delivered.

“We were pleased with the turnout and with the results,” said Troop 400 Scoutmaster Jerry Elter. “The Pinnacle community really came through for us. We had 15 kids and 10 adults take part in collecting the bags. There were no complaints and everybody had fun.”

Troop 400 Senior Patrol Leader Jake Petree, 15, was taking part in his sixth food drive.

“It was a cold, nasty day, but everybody still enjoyed themselves,” he said. “This is a way of helping our community and the troop realizes that. That helps to make if fun. This troop does a lot of work in our community and I enjoy being a part of it.”

Shoals Troop and Pack 561 gathered 4,130 pounds of donated food in the Shoals community. According to Scoutmaster Bobby Cox, 26 scouts were joined by 25 adults in the effort.

“We had a great turnout,” Cox said. “The best we’ve had in awhile. We have good kids and we had some good adult help. That makes it easier. It was cold and wet, but that didn’t affect us. Scouts are used to the weather and they learn to deal with it. These are true scouts and I’m proud of them.”

Cox also noted the support and donations received from the Shoals community.

“We live in a giving community,” he said. “They do a great job supporting us and their neighbors.”

Troop 561 Scout Bridgett Snow was taking part in her second food drive.

“It was rainy and cold,” she noted, “but I still had fun. I like that it helps people. People who don’t have enough food can come here (food bank) and get what they need.”

“This is a fun troop,” Snow added. “I like being a part of it. We have some really good scout leaders, including my mom.”

Pilot Mountain Outreach Center Director Jimmy Caparolie spent the day thanking scouts and their leaders and telling them what a difference their work was making.

“This has been great,” he said afterward. “They did well, even with the weather and the different schedule. They made it happen.”

“This comes at a good time and helps us with a real need,” he continued. “COVID has hurt our other large drives and the need is there. We depend on this and we really appreciate their effort and enthusiasm.”