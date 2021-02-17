Sock drive is Saturday in Pilot Mountain

A pair of groups from the Pilot Mountain area will be joining together Saturday to host a sock drive, with all socks collected to be distributed to the homeless and those with need in the area.

Members from the Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 and Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church will be set up in the upper section of the Cousin Gary’s Restaurant parking lot from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., accepting new socks of all sizes as well as monetary donations. Donations will be used after the drive to purchase socks to fill any gaps or shortages for a particular size or gender. In the event of inclement weather, the drive will be moved forward one week to Feb. 27, with the time and location to remain the same.

Volunteers from both organizations will be on hand collecting donated new socks for men, women and youth.

“Both groups are looking forward to this and we believe it’s a good idea and an opportunity to meet a need,” noted VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 President Margie Nichols, one of the event’s primary organizers. “We’ll be able to do more good in our community than either group working alone. Combining our efforts will let us better help the homeless and those with need in and around our community.”

After collection, socks will be distributed to area locations such as The Shepherd’s House, Workforce Unlimited, The Salvation Army, local schools, residents at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, the Departments of Social Services in both Surry and Stokes counties and other organizations which are equipped to use the donations to meet needs in the community.

To assure safety and in keeping with state government mandates, socks will be collected using a drive-through format. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will collect donated socks from vehicles. As necessary, socks will then be separated and bagged as individual pairs to help with safe dispersal.

A second drive is being planned for March 20 at the same location, with Whitaker Chapel Church and the Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 again serving as sponsors.

“We’re hoping for a large turnout,” Nichols said. “Because of COVID and job losses, a lot of our residents are in need of help right now. We’re looking forward to being able to help a lot of people.”