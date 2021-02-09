Civic club chooses Citizen of Year

Members of the Pilot Mountain Civic Club didn’t have to look far to find a suitable candidate for their 2020 Citizen of the Year Award.

At its regular bi-monthly meeting last week, the club announced the selection of Pilot Mountain Civic Club President Michelle Fallin as this year’s award recipient.

Club Vice President Elaine Smith called Fallin a worthy choice, noting that during Fallin’s two-year tenure as president the club had been faced with several challenges that have called upon her leadership abilities.

“She is an outstanding leader,” Smith said. “She’s a creative and innovative leader who is able to think outside the box. She’s a positive influence on our club and on our town in general.”

Each year the group works to raise funds which are then distributed to area organizations for investment back into the community through various public and community service efforts and programs. Traditionally, the civic club raises a majority of its funds by organizing and sponsoring Pilot Mountain’s spring Mayfest street festival.

According to Smith, the 2019 Mayfest had faced a setback due to inclement weather. After the early portion had been plagued by rain, the final day was forced to be canceled because of the threat of severe storms. Smith said the decision to cancel was a difficult one that had fallen under Fallin’s area of responsibility.

The 2019 shortened Mayfest was followed by the cancellation of last year’s Mayfest event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That had left us with a severe shortage of funds and we had to restructure our fundraising,” Smith explained. “Because of the pandemic, we were limited in what we could do and Michelle spearheaded our effort to still be able to raise funds.”

One of the creative ideas which allowed the group to raise money while following state mandates was a drive-in movie night, held in October of last year.

“She was able to work through the challenges,” Smith said. “And she interacts well with our town government.“

“And above and beyond all,” Smith added, “she is an excellent mom for Charlie Speagle and Henry Fallin.”

Fallin, her husband Aaron Fallin and their family reside in Pilot Mountain.

“She has done an outstanding job as civic club president,” said club member Al McDonald. “She knows a lot of people and is a good communicator. She has used that skill to benefit the club and the town.”

The civic club holds midday meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month. During last week’s meeting Fallin was presented with a plaque denoting her selection as Citizen of the Year.

“It was a big surprise and a huge honor,” she said. “Some awesome people have come before me in receiving this.”

“I had no idea. I was leading the meeting and I saw members of my family start coming into the room.”

She was presented the plaque by Pilot Mountain Mayer Evan Cockerham, who had received it in 2019. Traditionally, the previous year’s winner presents the plaque to the person selected each year.

“This means a lot to me,” Fallin said. “My husband was working, but he was able to attend by Zoom (video conferencing). It was very special to have my family be able to be a part of this.”