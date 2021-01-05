College offering allied health courses

Surry Community College is offering several allied health courses in January for those interested in entering the medical field.

Nurse Aide I will prepare students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Students may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings. Upon successful completion of the CNA I course and the certification exam, the student will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry. This is a 192-hour course.

Fully seated classes are offered at a variety times and locations. Hybrid classes are also available. Check college’s website www.surry.edu for details. Payment of $259 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents who wish to enroll are required to pay an additional $12.50 for the purpose of an out-of-state background check. Current cost for the certification exam is $120. Immunizations required.

Central Sterile Processing is designed to prepare individuals to function competently in the healthcare central service department. The course addresses daily central service operations, duties, processing equipment, manufacturing supplies, instrumentation, sterilization processes, and sterile supply storage. The successful student will have the knowledge to effectively function within a Central Service department. The curriculum prepares students who successfully complete the course for the National Certification Exam for Central Sterile Processing and Distribution Technician and International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursdays, Jan. 12 through May 6, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 4649 Highway 601, Yadkinville. Payment of $259 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $12.50 for the purpose of an out-of-state background check. Immunizations are required.

Virginia residents will pay the same tuition rate as North Carolina students for these Workforce Training courses. There are many grants and scholarship opportunities available to help pay for many of these courses. Students should complete the form at surry.edu/funding to see if they are eligible. Surry Community College can assist students with job search, job applications, and resumes.

For more information on these classes, contact Debbie Cave at 336-386-3372 or caved@surry.edu.