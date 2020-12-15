VFW makes gift to Access learning

The Pilot Mountain VFW Auxilairy Post 9436 recently presented the Access Books Learning Center with an assortment of flags and school supplies, all with an American history theme.

VFW Auxiliary President Margie Nichols and Treasurer Jane Hawks made the presentation outside the facility, located at 111 East Main Street in Pilot Mountain. Access Books Learning Center owner Stacey Hardman describes the center as a private co-op tutoring and enrichment facility.

Hardman and student representatives from the center were presented with four wall-mount American flags. The presentation also included patriotic coloring books and hand-held American flags for students in grades K-3. Students in 4th-12th grades were given rulers with information about United States presidents, pencils containing historical facts and cards containing the words of the Pledge of Allegiance.

“In the past, we’ve often called schools to find out if they needed any flags, Pledge of Allegiance cards or anything else. Access Books Learning Center was newer to us so we were glad to be able to make this presentation,” Nichols said.

After the VFW Auxiliary presentation, Hardman said the center was very grateful for the donation.

“We enjoyed making the presentation and being able to support a local independent learning center,” Hawks said. “The staff and the kids were so appreciative.”

“These can be used to teach children about patriotism,” Nichols added. “That’s such an important part of learning about our history and our country.”