Gingerbread house contest this week

A Pilot Mountain bakery will be encouraging families to spend time together in the kitchen this holiday season as it hosts a gingerbread house decorating contest.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for awhile,” said Olivia “Liv” Jessup, the owner and baker behind the Liv For Sweets bakery. “I had at first wanted to do it on site but with everything that’s happened this year, I decided to make it an at-home contest with families participating.”

The contest is open to all and houses can be self-made or made using a kit. Creativity is encouraged and houses may be named. Names will be included for display. All items used should be edible.

Work will need to be done quickly as completed houses should be dropped off between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday or Friday. A $10 entry fee will be charged with proceeds used to provide first and second place cash prizes. Winners will also receive a ribbon and a third winner, the “Liv For Sweets Pick,” will receive a bakery gift card and t-shirt.

Beginning Saturday, all entries will be displayed in the party studio at the rear of the bakery, with everyone, including family and friends, encouraged to come by during bakery hours and vote for a favorite.

The winning entry will be announced during the afternoon of Dec. 20.

“This is our way of getting people downtown, interested and involved,” Jessup said. “I’ve always loved making and decorating gingerbread houses. Seeing other kids and adults enjoying this just makes me happy. I feel like it’s a nice holiday activity.”

Liv For Sweets is located at 134 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. Additional details and a complete list of contest rules can be found through a link on the Liv For Sweets Facebook page.