Pilot talks water/sewer projects

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The town of Pilot Mountain held a workshop this week to discuss some key issues, especially in light of a couple of new board members.

In order to take part in the meeting officially, Dwight Atkins was sworn in as a commissioner at the start.

Atkins and Rachel Collins ran unopposed in the election earlier this month.

Collins got an early jump on being in office when Commissioner Hilda Willis was forced to step down upon moving to a new home just outside the town limits. Since Collins was already assured to win a spot since only two people filed for two spots, the board nominated her to fill the final weeks of Willis’ term.

Atkins, on the other hand, is a familiar face since he was the mayor until two years ago when he decided to take a break and didn’t run again. Now he is back, but as a commissioner, which was the only race this fall.

He takes the place of Kim Quinn, who was overtaxed on time between being a certified public accountant and opening a business, Main Street Coffee.

Mayor Evan Cockerham said of Atkins and Collins on Wednesday, “In a normal year we would have a big group there to welcome them to the board and do a presentation. (Also) we have a lot of outgoing planning and zoning board members that have served many years. We are hoping to do something to honor all of them soon.”

On a different note, Cockerham said, ”It was a neat experience to bring things sort of full circle. It was four years ago that then-Mayor Atkins was swearing me in as a commissioner.”

Sunset background

Town Manager Michael Boaz presented the board with an ordinance related to the Sunset/Simmons waterline project that has been in discussion for three and a half years.

In April 2017 the pump station on Sunset Drive failed, and an estimated 15,000 of untreated sewage water spilled into Tom’s Creek.

There had been heavy rainfall that spring, and water runoff into sewer drains had exceeded the pump station’s capacity, according to the Public Works Department.

Dwight Atkins, then serving as mayor, said that forming a capital improvement plan for town resources had been an oversight of the board for years and it was just starting to do something about it.

Cockerham added, “The Sunset station is part of our first phase in the infrastructure investment plan that we passed last month.”

• Boaz applied for funds from the state to help pay for the $2.5 million repair/reconstruction work.

“We had hoped to receive up to 50% of the project in grant funding,” Boaz informed the board. That would be $1.25 million. Instead, the N.C. Water Infrastructure Authority approved $500,000.

As Mayor Cockerham explained, the town was hoping to get one-half of the project ($1.25 million) given as a grant that wouldn’t be paid back and the other half as an interest-free loan. Instead of 50/50, the town got approved for 20/80.

Part of that came from getting downgraded for including in the work a plan to upgrade 4-inch pipes to 6-inch pipes to better handle water flow, said Cockerham. The state earmarked these funds for repairs, not upgrades, so that hurt the town’s standing.

The town board voted to turn down that amount in August 2017 and reapply for 2018 in the hopes of doing better — especially after seeing what points in the plan the state liked and didn’t like.

• At a May 2018 meeting, Boaz said that the Sunset project would begin within two years at the latest and likely would start in 12 to 18 months.

Four days after that meeting, the pump station had another large sewage leak into the waterway.

This time the Public Works Department estimated the spill at around 20,000 gallons.

• In March 2019 Boaz informed the board that another application for funding had come back with the Water Infrastructure Authority approving the town for an interest-free loan for half the funds, but no grant amount. Instead of a 50/50 pact, this was 0/50.

Boaz pointed out at the April board meeting some issues with the application that gave the town a lower rating than it should have received. He believed if the town resubmitted again that there would be better results.

The commissioners again voted to turn town the state’s offer and reapply.

• At a May 2019 budget workshop, Boaz laid out a capital improvement time frame based on some of the past board discussions.

The plan called for about $4 million coming up on the water interconnect with Mount Airy, $1.6 million on sewer line work in the Sunset Drive area, $580,000 for a pump station in the Sunset area, and $200,000 for water line replacement in the Sunset and Simmons street areas.

Mayor Cockerham said Wednesday that the town did end up getting what it wanted for the sewer work, which was $1.25 million in the form of a grant that doesn’t have to be paid back, and the other $1.25 million in an interest-free loan. That has allowed the town to start work on the sewer line and pump station in the Sunset Drive area, which is ongoing.

The clean water line is the lesser expense of the projects, said Cockerham.

• From that May 2019 meeting until this month, the estimate on the clean water line had gone up, so the bids received last month made the town manager happy.

Boaz wrote to the board, “The town opened bids … on Oct. 21. We received two bids: one from Smith-Rowe construction for $198,372.96, and one from North American Pipeline Management for $211,593.”

The town manager and the engineering firm used on the plans, WithersRavenel, both approved of Smith-Rowe.

“This bid is well under the budget estimate for this project,” wrote Boaz.

The architectural and engineering fees owed to WithersRavenel would be $34,000, then there is a grant/loan fee of $7,600.

That would put the project total at $240,000. However, the ordinance called for putting $140,000 more in a contingency fund in case Smith-Rower runs into unforeseen trouble on the job.

That would put the total amount just a little less than $380,000.

“We won’t spend anywhere near that,” assured Boaz at this week’s workshop. “That’s how much we were approved for by the state.”

“This is completely funded by a loan and grant from the Department of Environmental Quality,” the town manager said.

“If the board approves the bid, we will submit the paperwork to the N.C. DEQ to get the bid award approved, and we can get started on the construction phase,” Boaz said.

The commissioners then voted to approve the bid and the paperwork to be submitted to the state.