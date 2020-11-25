Garden club awards quilt

The Pilot Mountain Evening Bloomers Garden Club announced the winner of its drawing for a handmade quilt last week, with an East Surry High School teacher named as the lucky recipient.

East Surry High School Spanish teacher Reece Barbour was presented with the quilt at the school by the quilt maker, garden club member Debbie Brinkley. The 74” x 86” quilt was pieced by hand and machine and donated as part of a club fundraiser, with proceeds going to help with the club’s assorted community projects.

Current projects include assisting area families at Christmas through donations to the Salvation Army and the Graham Atkinson Foundation Give a Kid a Christmas campaign. The club also helps to maintain the islands in front of the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center and undertakes other community projects as need and opportunity are identified.

The Pilot Mountain Evening Bloomers Garden Club began in 2005 and attributes its creative name to the fact that group meetings are held at night. The club’s 10 members meet monthly during January through November.

Club activities are based on the members’ shared love of gardening and include events such as learning about flowers and vegetables as well as visiting wineries, farms and markets.

“We’re not just about flower gardens,” said club President Marilyn Thomas. “We have a variety of projects and attend programs that reflect our interest in all types of gardening.”