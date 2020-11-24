Christmas shopping received a boost in downtown Pilot Mountain Saturday as vendors were spaced along Depot Street as well as in the parking lots at Town Hall and behind First Citizens Bank.

The occasion was The Pilot Mountain Christmas Market, giving local shoppers a chance to view the mostly handmade goods offered by vendors and the specials and holiday promotions available at downtown businesses.

“We never really had big crowds, but we had a steady flow of people throughout the day,” said primary organizer Christy Craig. “We were able to talk to people and vendors did well and were pleased with their day. Our downtown businesses were also busy and had good days.”

“We were able to add some space in the parking lot behind First Citizens and that helped us be able to spread out our vendors and promote social distancing.”

With clear skies and temperatures pushing into the 70s, the weather wasn’t reminiscent of Christmas but made for comfortable shopping and browsing.

“I’ve had a very good day,” said Kirsten Hutson, owner of My Sunshine Children’s Boutique. “Sales have been good and it’s been a really nice day. It’s been a good day to get outside. I’ve loved it.”

The business is still a relatively new venture for Hutson and she noted that she has been limited in the number of vendor events she has been able to attend. The business has adjusted by emphasizing an online presence to develop its customer base.

“But I’m a people person, and I do better when I’m able to talk with someone face-to-face,” she said. “It’s been nice to be able to get outside, enjoy the nice weather and meet the customers.”

The Pilot Mountain Christmas Market will return to downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 5 for another show including several new vendors. Several downtown businesses will again be featuring holiday specials and will be decorated for the season.