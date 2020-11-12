Outreach offers Thanksgiving meal to those in need

The Pilot Mountain Outreach Center began planning for this year’s Thanksgiving-In-A-Bag project with limited expectations. Organizers were unsure of the amount of support that could be counted upon and consequently the amount of help they would be able to provide for local families in need.

Now, thanks to an outpouring of support primarily from churches in the surrounding community, those plans have changed.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming response from churches in our community,” primary organizer Karen Caparolie said. “Their support and generosity will allow us to help more people in more ways. We’re so glad to be able to open this up to whoever needs help, no matter whether or not they’re in our service area.”

Volunteers will be on hand early Thanksgiving morning and, after final preparations, will begin passing out bags filled with everything necessary for a traditional holiday meal, including hams, bread, an assortment of side items and an accompanying dessert.

Food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until all have been served.

With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still being felt, some changes will take place. Food dispersal will utilize a drive-through format, with recipients never having to leave their vehicle.

”We’re doing this for the safety of our clients and our volunteers,” Caparolie said.

Organizers are asking anyone who wishes to receive a bag to register by calling the food bank at 336-368-4907. The center is open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Those wishing to register may also leave a message, making sure to leave a contact name and working phone number. Registration will continue through Nov. 25.

The abundance of traditional holiday meal items provided by churches, businesses and individuals will allow the center to reach beyond its normal service area of eastern Surry and western Stokes counties.

“We’re encouraging anyone who needs a bag to call in. We want to make this available where it’s needed. We know sometimes families want to gather together but don’t have enough food for everybody,” Caparolie said.

Caparolie also noted that this Thanksgiving distribution will not be counted against client limits on frequency of visits to the food bank.

“This can be used to supplement a family’s food supply throughout the holiday and beyond,” she said. “It can be used to stretch the amount of food on hand and that can be important to a family, especially this time of year and with all that families are dealing with now.”