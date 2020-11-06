Deborah Voigt Memorial Blood Drive is Nov. 20

The East Surry High School JROTC program has announced plans for the second annual East Surry High School Deborah Voigt Memorial Blood Drive to take place on Nov. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Armfield Civic Center gymnasium.

According to the American Red Cross, one donation can potentially save up to three lives. The Red Cross holds more than 500 blood drives each day and it is estimated that every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

“We’re inviting our community to come out and support our school while also potentially saving three lives,” East Surry JROTC instructor First Sergeant(R) Ronald Montgomery said.

Anyone 16 years of age who desires to take part is asked to pick up a 16-year-old parental consent form at the high school or download one from the Red Cross website. Anyone 17 years old or older may sign up in advance at www.redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code: East Surry High School. Appointments may also be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The drive will be the second of three scheduled blood drives during the current school year.

Deborah Voigt passed away on June 8, 2019, after a battle with lung cancer. She was a 1981 graduate of East Surry High School and a long-time teacher and coach at the school.

“Deborah Voigt was a strong supporter of the American Red Cross and an excellent teacher, mentor, coach and role model to numerous people within this community,” Montgomery said. “These drives allow the community to make a very significant and measurable contribution in honor of Deborah and her family.”