Halloween drive-in set in Pilot

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club will host a Halloween-themed drive-in movie night on Saturday evening and a limited number of tickets are still available.

The event will take place in the large parking lot behind First Citizens Bank. The featured film will be the 1993 Disney film, “Hocus Pocus.” Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and admission will include a treat bag filled with candy and other items provided by event sponsors.

A limited number of tickets are still available at a cost of $20 per vehicle. Attendees may remain inside their vehicle or may be outside.

Tickets may be ordered through Friday evening by following the event link on the Pilot Mountain Civic Club Facebook page. Any remaining tickets will be available on a cash-only basis at the event. Expectations are for the evening to sell out.

The event is being used as a civic club fundraiser, allowing the club to continue its tradition of making annual charitable contributions as needed in the community. Because of the cancellation of this year’s Mayfest Celebration, by far the club’s largest fundraiser, additional funding sources were much needed.

Sponsors for the evening include Fallin Trucking, LLC and Pilot Group of KW Elite as title sponsors along with additional sponsors Royster and Royster, Sutton Properties, Simmons Insurance, R&J Tree Service and Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS.

“We wanted to create a fun event that would allow local families to get out, enjoy the evening and celebrate Halloween,” Pilot Mountain Civic Club President Michelle Fallin said. “We’re excited and we’re already seeing a lot of interest.”

“We’ve seen overwhelming support from local businesses through sponsorships and from our local residents. We appreciate all the support we’ve received.”