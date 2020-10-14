New business holds ribbon cutting

The Pilot Mountain Business Council continued its celebration of a surge of new business openings recently by hosting a ribbon cutting at Elite Discounted Surplus.

The business, located at 100 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, had first opened on August 11 but used the Oct. 6 ribbon cutting ceremony as occasion for a “re-grand opening and Red Ribbon Sale.”

Several members of the family-owned business were joined by representatives from the business council, the Town of Pilot Mountain and the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

“It was great to have everyone come out and show their support,” said Store Manager Shane Strickland.

Elite Discounted Surplus is owned by Vinnie Martinez and is primarily staffed by family members and friends. According to Strickland, Martinez, who is blind, had long dreamed of owning such a venture and adopted as the business motto the phrase, “walk by faith, not by sight.”

Strickland describes the new business as offering a variety of “shelf-pull” and open box items including home and kitchen appliances, furniture, yard equipment and tools, toys and bikes and other assorted merchandise.

“Coming in is kind of a treasure hunt,” he said. “Our inventory is constantly changing and we try to customize it to meet the wants and needs of our clientele. We offer a lay-away program and we try to work with our shoppers to make everyone happy without breaking the bank.”

“We love being here,” Strickland noted. “We love this town and its history. We can’t imagine finding a better location.”