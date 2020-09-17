Fire department holding dedication

The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department will host a dedication ceremony, open house and catered lunch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., welcoming all residents to see the results of an almost ten-month fire station renovation and expansion project.

Activities will begin with a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony for the station. Featured speakers will include Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton and Ken Lowe, son of the late Wayne Lowe. Wayne Lowe was a charter member of the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Beginning at 11 o’clock, a catered lunch will be served by Aunt Bea’s Catering. The free meal will be accompanied by live bluegrass music. Tours of the station will be given, including fire trucks and equipment.

According to Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin, the current fire station was built in 1982 and has been outgrown. The size of the facility has roughly doubled with some 3,500 square feet being added and another 3,500 square feet undergoing major renovation.

The number of bays for the department’s trucks in increasing from five to eight and has also increased in size. The seating capacity for the meeting room has increased from 32 persons to 57. Office space has been added and, with an eye on the future, bedrooms have been added for 24-hour staffing.

Sutphin also emphasized what he described as the “much needed” addition of 1,200 square feet of storage space.

“They’ve had to wait on some supplies,” Sutphin noted, “but overall it’s been a smooth process. Garanco has done a great job.”

“We can’t wait to let people come in and see what we’ve been doing,” Sutphin said. “We want them to see what their taxpayer dollars are paying for. We’re looking forward to our community being able to see how this building can help our fire department serve them and can also be a benefit by being used by our community.”

Westfield Volunteer Fire Department is located at 3386 Old Westfield Road in Westfield.